NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.48 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $82.25 million and $91.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00056279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.52 or 0.08148500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.43 or 1.00057006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

