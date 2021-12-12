NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NSK stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. NSK has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

