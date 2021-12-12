NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,315 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

