Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.48

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.11). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.18 ($0.11), with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.88.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.