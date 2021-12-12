Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 9883779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

