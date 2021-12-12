Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $25.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

