Norcros (LON:NXR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £243.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Norcros’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

