NFTb (NFTB) Market Cap Achieves $24.31 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $865,235.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.