Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on February 25th

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NEXS opened at GBX 233 ($3.09) on Friday. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.32). The company has a market capitalization of £105.78 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Richard Kilner bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,448 ($35,072.27).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

