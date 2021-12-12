NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Critical Comparison

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 6 0 2.50 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.12 -$50.00 million $2.78 30.67 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.