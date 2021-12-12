Newton (NEW) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00058601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.54 or 0.08158414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.57 or 1.00139516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

