New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,772 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

