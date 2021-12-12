New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

