New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.35 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,263,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 13.2% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 33.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.