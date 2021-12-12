New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

