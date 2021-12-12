New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

AME opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

