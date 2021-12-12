New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 3rd

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.79 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.