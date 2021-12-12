Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

NSRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.50. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,753. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $137.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.