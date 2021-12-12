Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
NSRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.50. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,753. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $137.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
