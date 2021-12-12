Needham & Company LLC Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $76.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ACLS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

