NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 3.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 91.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.