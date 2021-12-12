National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

NYSE:NSA opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

