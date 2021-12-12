National Bankshares Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.57.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

