Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.45.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $205.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $123.90 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

