Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Raised to €241.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

