MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 312.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 390.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

OLN stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

