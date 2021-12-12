MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

