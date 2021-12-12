MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

