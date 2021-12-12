MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,577 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

