Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOG opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

