Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.43% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $9.68 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.18.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

