Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Caesarstone worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CSTE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $382.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.89. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

