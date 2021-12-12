Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $141.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,509,000 after acquiring an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

