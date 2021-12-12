Morgan Stanley Has $3.47 Million Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. The company had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

