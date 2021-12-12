Morgan Stanley Buys 1,861,769 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.10% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

