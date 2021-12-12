Morgan Stanley Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $157.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.34 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

