Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,028 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Nelnet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

