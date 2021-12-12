Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.