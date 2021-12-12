Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 805,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 394,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 137,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.