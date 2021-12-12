Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,775 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $237.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

