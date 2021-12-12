Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $155.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.