Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 161.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.50 and a 200 day moving average of $342.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

