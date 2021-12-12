Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 20,674 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 8.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.