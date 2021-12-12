Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 5,937 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 39,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $260.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

