Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.