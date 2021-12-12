Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $126.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

