Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $251.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $257.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.