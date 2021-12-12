Mist (MIST) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Mist has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

