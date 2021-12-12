Mist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Mist has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007184 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

