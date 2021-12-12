Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.24 or 0.00110766 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $35.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 245,103 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

