Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,008.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $398.78 or 0.00811936 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $19.82 million and approximately $50,008.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.61 or 0.08159635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.78 or 1.00150031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 49,696 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

